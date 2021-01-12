Nureva HDL300 System Now Microsoft Teams Certified

Nureva has announced that its HDL300 audio conferencing system is now certified as a Microsoft Teams Room device, making it the first microphone and speaker bar to be certified for large meeting spaces, according to the company.

After undergoing Microsoft’s rigorous testing process, the HDL300 was certified for large meeting spaces up to 15 feet by 28 feet (4.5 by 8.5 meters). Powered by the company’s Microphone Mist technology, the HDL300 system fills a room with 8,192 virtual microphones so in-room participants can move around, maintain physical distance, and still be heard clearly by remote participants. Unlike traditional systems for large spaces, there isn’t a need for a DSP, complex installation, and calibration of multiple components such as table-top pods and ceiling mics.

Related: The Technology Manager's Guide to Audio in the New Era of UC

IT teams can quickly install and set up the HDL300 system in under an hour. The system hangs on a wall with two screws and connects via USB to a computer with Teams software. It calibrates automatically and continuously so the Teams Room is always ready to go—even if it has been reconfigured to accommodate changing uses or distancing protocols.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Teams has become indispensable to a growing number of organizations and education institutions around the globe that have shifted to a hybrid model, where a combination of workers or learners are physically in the same space, alongside those who are remote. Recent data show that daily active Teams users climbed to over 115 million at the end of October, and more than 230,000 education institutions are using Teams for remote and hybrid learning. As those numbers continue to grow, reliable audio conferencing that is easy to implement and manage will continue to be an essential aspect of any IT strategy to support collaboration. The HDL300 provides Teams customers with a new certified device option that is well suited to meet this need.

“As the global adoption of Teams continues to grow, so will the need for reliable audio conferencing solutions that deliver performance without complexity,” said Nancy Knowlton, Nureva’s CEO. “We are thrilled that the HDL300 is the first microphone and speaker bar to be certified for Microsoft Teams in large meeting rooms, demonstrating its unique ability to provide full-room microphone coverage from a single device.”

“The rapid shift to hybrid models of working and learning has created an urgent need for solutions that make it easy to fully support the needs of dispersed teams without compromise,” said Albert Kooiman, Microsoft’s senior director of Microsoft Teams Devices Partner Engineering and Certification. “We were excited to see how Nureva’s HDL300 system delivers the audio performance we demand for certification with a product that is so simple to install and use.”