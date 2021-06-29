Nureva Bolsters HDL300 With Voice Amplification

The What: Nureva is adding Voice Amplification Mode to its HDL300 and Dual HDL300 audio conferencing systems. With this addition, which is currently available in public beta, the HDL300 systems solve the difficult audio problem of supporting in-room amplification of the instructor or presenter’s voice, while simultaneously providing full-room microphone pickup of in-room voices so that everyone can be heard by remote participants. This unique capability is made possible by Nureva’s patented Microphone Mist technology, which fills a room with thousands of virtual microphones.

The What Else: The public beta for Voice Amplification Mode is available to all HDL300 and Dual HDL300 customers through Nureva Console. Customers can access this no-charge feature by updating their firmware and selecting enable voice amplification in Nureva Console Cloud. Once enabled, instructors or presenters use their personal wireless headset microphone to amplify their voice through the HDL300 speakers so that in-room students or meeting participants can clearly hear. At the same time, their voice is picked up for remote participants via their UC&C client, like Microsoft Teams, for which the HDL300 system is certified. Voice Amplification Mode is designed to work in typical classrooms and meeting spaces using the HDL300 system. For larger spaces, the feature can be enabled on a Dual HDL300 system, which amplifies the instructor or presenter’s voice through both microphone and speaker bars in rooms up to 30-feet x 50-feet (9.1 x 15.2 m). There is a clear need for a multifunction solution that can deliver a combination of full-room microphone pickup and in-room voice amplification. Nureva delivers all of this in a single system that is installed in under an hour without any special technical expertise, automatically adjusts to changes in room configurations and is easily managed from anywhere using Nureva Console.

The Bottom Line: The Voice Amplification Mode works with most brands of wireless headsets (to be supplied by the customer or their reseller). To enable Voice Amplification Mode through Nureva Console Cloud, customers will need to update the firmware to version 2.4.61. General availability of Voice Amplification Mode will be in early fall 2021.