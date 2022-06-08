Nureva Appoints AV Supply Group As Its Distributor in Australia

Nureva (opens in new tab), an innovator in advanced audio conferencing solutions, announces the appointment of AV Supply Group PTY (opens in new tab) as its distributor in Australia. A group company, AV Supply Group first introduced Nureva’s revolutionary audio-conferencing product line to the New Zealand market in 2017, where there’s been an increasing need for reliable audio to support the country’s working and learning environments.

The group’s expansion into Australia, where there is an even greater demand from the steady shift to hybrid working and learning models, presents an opportunity to broaden distribution to a wider range of resellers and their customers. According to The Centre for the New Workforce 2021 national survey, almost all knowledge workers in Australia want some level of flexibility in their working arrangement and over 40% are prepared to leave their job if not offered flexible options. Another report from Study International in Australia states that continuing to enhance hybrid education could help Australian universities secure their future.

“We are delighted to have AV Supply Group accelerate adoption of our audio and video solutions within the Australian market,” said Nancy Knowlton, Nureva’s CEO. “We’ve seen strong success in New Zealand and look forward to working with AV Supply Group to expand on that success through their channel in Australia.”

Both market segments require reliable audio to support remote learners and workers. Recognizing this, and with AV Supply Group’s proven distribution approach in New Zealand and the company’s solid product knowledge, Nureva plans to rapidly grow its sales to business and education institutions throughout Australia. As businesses and education institutions have continued to support their hybrid teams and students, Nureva has experienced tremendous growth in its customer base globally, including the addition of Michelin and L’Oréal in France, University of Auckland and University of Otago in New Zealand, Universidad de las Americas in Chile, River Island and Deloitte in the UK, VMWare and Sarawak State Government in Malaysia, and Ritsumeikan University (opens in new tab) in Japan.

Powered by patented Microphone Mist technology, Nureva audio conferencing systems bring clear, reliable audio to meeting and learning spaces. Microphone Mist technology fills a room with thousands of virtual microphones so in-room participants can move around the room and still be heard clearly by remote participants. All systems feature true full-room microphone pickup, easy installation and continuous autocalibration that automatically adapts to any room configuration.

“With so many organizations making a permanent shift to hybrid working and learning, we see more demand for quality audio solutions, and Nureva’s product line provides the easy installation and reliable technology that today’s businesses and schools demand,” said Michael Good, AV Supply Group’s sales director. “AV Supply Group has successfully distributed Nureva products in New Zealand for the last five years, and now is the opportune time to expand into Australia to ensure our customers have access to Nureva’s breakthrough products."