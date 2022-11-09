NSCA Revises Labor Installation Standard Data for 2022

NSCA released the updated Labor Installation Standard guidelines in 2022 to help members improve and maintain project profitability.

Because labor units are the biggest factor impacting project profitability, these updates provide valuable data that will help integrators benchmark their labor productivity and accurately calculate their labor units.

[NSCA Releases Updated Compensation & Benefits Report for Integrators] (opens in new tab)

The 2022 updates are the result of a thorough, months-long peer review by a team of technology installation experts from around the country. They detail the amount of time it takes to complete project-related tasks, factoring in material handling, examining drawings/layouts, and equipment installation. The guidelines include labor units required for installation of specific systems, which are divided into categories such as:

Access control

Cabling

Digital signage

Fire alarm systems

Healthcare communications

Security/life safety systems

The 2022 guidelines include installation data on new technology platforms and systems prevalent in the market since the last report update. They also adjust labor units for existing technology systems based on current installation methods and efficiencies.

Download the new Labor Installation Standard here! (opens in new tab)

For example, the Labor Installation Standard guidelines now include information about IoT endpoints, emerging technology like PoE LED lighting, and sensor technology.

(Image credit: NSCA)

For each technology system, labor units are provided across a variety of installation environments so they can be adjusted based on difficulty (high ceiling heights, extensive programming requirements, etc.), installer experience, and/or site conditions.

“This tool comes at a very important time to help members understand job costs so they can better plan and become more profitable,” said Tom LeBlanc, NSCA executive director. “It’s a premier resource that integrators will want to keep in their toolkits. Project labor estimates are vital to ensure profitability.”

[AV Network's top stories, product news, and expert insights] (opens in new tab)

The Labor Installation Standard guidelines are free for NSCA members to download. Nonmembers can purchase the report or become NSCA members and receive the report as part of their membership, which also offers access to discounted education and training opportunities, updates on regional and national government affairs issues, free monthly industry webinars, business tools and resources, and other exclusive industry research.