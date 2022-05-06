NSCA Releases Updated Compensation & Benefits Report for Integrators

NSCA, the not-for-profit association representing the commercial integration industry, released its 2022 Compensation & Benefits Report, which is based on data gathered from systems integrators across North America.

(Image credit: NSCA)

Now in its seventh iteration, the report tracks and benchmarks compensation and benefits data for a variety of key positions within the industry, including technical, non-technical, and C-suite roles.

Systems integration firms of all sizes and across all regions responded to a survey that collected information about company background, staffing levels, employee benefits, compensation, travel reimbursement, and salary increases. This survey data was used to develop the 2022 Compensation & Benefits Report.

“NSCA’s sought-after Compensation & Benefits Report is the industry’s only resource for making informed business decisions about employee salary and benefits packages,” said NSCA executive director Tom LeBlanc. “Especially in this environment—as the industry faces large talent gaps—it’s vital to make important decisions about compensation and benefits based on data. This report will help NSCA members confidently do that.”

This new report contains valuable information to help integrators uncover wage trends, identify fluctuations in compensation, pinpoint employment trends, and determine appropriate wage levels for employees.

The 2022 Compensation & Benefits Report also covers:

Staff levels (number of full-time and part-time employees)

Benefits offered (and associated costs), including health insurance, dental insurance, life insurance, vision plans, disability, retirement, and bonuses

Compensation for positions ranging from the C-suite to HR, accounting, installation, design, purchasing, marketing, and project management

Ancillary compensation (bonuses) for sales, administrative, and project management professionals

Raises for different staff categories

Business travel reimbursement (mileage, cell phones, expense accounts, per diems, etc.)

NSCA integrator member owners and executives can request access to the report at no cost; the report can also be purchased by approved non-members. Due to the sensitive nature of the report’s information, all requests to access the report will be vetted by NSCA. For more information, start here.