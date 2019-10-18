NSCA Releases Biggest-Ever Compensation & Benefits Report

The NSCA has just released its 2019 Compensation & Benefits Report, which is based on data gathered from nearly 600 systems integrators across North America.

In its sixth iteration, the report tracks and benchmarks compensation and benefits data for a variety of key positions within the industry, including technical, non-technical, and C-suite roles. Systems integration firms of all sizes participated in a survey that collected information on company background, staffing levels, employee benefits, compensation, travel reimbursement, and salary increases. This survey data was used to develop the 2019 Compensation & Benefits Report, which is free to NSCA members.

“The overwhelming response to our recent Compensation & Benefits Survey reiterated the fact that this is a hot topic for integrators,” said NSCA executive director Chuck Wilson. “Many integrators are having to offer higher wages and additional benefits and perks—which drives up the cost of doing business—to attract the talent they need. This new report will help integrators uncover wage trends, identify fluctuations in compensation, pinpoint employment trends, and determine appropriate wage levels for employees.”



The 2019 Compensation & Benefits Report also covers:



Staff levels (number of full-time and part-time employees)

Benefits offered (and associated costs) including health insurance, dental insurance, life insurance, vision plans, disability, retirement, and bonuses

Compensation for 47 positions, ranging from the C-suite to HR, accounting, installation, design, purchasing, marketing, project management, and more

Ancillary compensation (bonuses) for sales, administrative, and project management professionals

Raises for different staff categories

Business travel reimbursement (mileage, cell phones, expense accounts, per diems, etc.)

The 2019 Compensation & Benefits Report provides integrators with a valuable tool that allows them to compare business performance in relationship to an important asset: their people. NSCA members have access to the report at no cost; the report can be purchased by non-members.

For more information, or to download the report, visit www.nsca.org/research.

