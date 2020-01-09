NSCA Hires Tom LeBlanc

Tom LeBlanc has joined NSCA as the director of industry outreach and media channels. This newly-created position will support NSCA as it shares member success stories, connects NSCA and its members with appropriate media outlets, and fosters relationship building between the organization and the industry.



"I’m extremely excited to join the NSCA team,” said LeBlanc. “The organization [NSCA] is authentic in its goal to help member companies improve business. I have an opportunity to amplify those messages for the integration community—and I feel great about that.”



“The professional industry expertise Tom has will benefit our members, and our organization, tremendously as he supports us on this mission,” said NSCA executive director Chuck Wilson. “With 17 years of experience writing about the issues that matter most to integrators and manufacturers, he already understands and appreciates the value that NSCA strives to deliver to its members. We’re very proud of the NSCA team and the resources we offer. With Tom, we’re adding a team member who has a demonstrated ability to strategize and execute impactful content.”

