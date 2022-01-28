NSCA Electronic Systems Outlook Forecasts Increase in Construction Growth Ahead

NSCA, the leading not-for-profit association representing the commercial low-voltage electronic systems industry, announces the release of its Electronic Systems Outlook Winter 2021 report. This research includes information based upon actual data from January through November 2021, as well as forecasted information for 2022 and beyond.

NSCA partners with FMI to provide this biannual report, which offers the newest, most relevant indicators of business opportunities for integrators. The Electronic Systems Outlook is free for NSCA members.

[Leadership Lessons from Ted Lasso]

By tracking new construction starts and renovations across multiple markets—including healthcare, lodging, retail, education, houses of worship, and more—NSCA pinpoints which verticals should do well in 2022 and years to come. Total U.S. engineering and construction spending is forecast to end 2021 up 8 percent compared to up 6 percent in 2020, led primarily by residential.

(Image credit: NSCA)

For 2022, FMI forecasts 5 percent growth in engineering and construction spending levels compared to 2021. The Electronic Systems Outlook Winter 2021 edition also provides an updated view of construction data by market for electronic systems/technology, including AV, data/IT, building automation/control, life safety/fire/security, and digital signage/lighting.

“We’re seeing an economy that should continue to improve in 2022—despite a resurgence in COVID-19,” said Tom LeBlanc, executive director, NSCA. “Integrators will be challenged, however, by the unpredictability of consumer confidence in their respective markets. But the Conference Board is seeing consumer confidence trend upward as this report is released. We recommend that integration companies use this time to emphasize backend operations and ensure profitability.”

During the Business & Leadership Conference on Feb. 23-25, 2022, in Irving, TX, in what has become an annual tradition, Chris Kuehl—chief economist and managing partner for a firm that provides forecasts and strategic guidance—will use the Electronic Systems Outlook Winter 2021 report to analyze long-term trends, current conditions, and the economic outlook for 2022 and beyond.

In addition, NSCA will host a free, one-hour webinar on Feb. 15, 2022, which walks integrators through the top 10 takeaways from the report’s data and how to apply this information to their own businesses. For example, integrators can use the Electronic Systems Outlook to benchmark sales numbers and prepare business valuations. Growth indicators can be used to determine incentive programs, reveal new market potential, and appropriately distribute resources. This forecast data can also be shared with financial advisors and lenders to prove the stability of systems integrators in the marketplace.