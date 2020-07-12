NSCA Announces 2020-2021 Board of Directors

NSCA has elected a new president to its executive committee, along with several other leadership changes.

Mike Boettcher

Mike Boettcher, CEO-PA at New Era Technology and current NSCA vice president, assumed the role of NSCA board of directors president on July 1, 2020.

“I have some big shoes to fill in terms of previous presidents who have done great things and pushed the envelope,” said Boettcher. “During my term, I plan to focus on continuity, diversity, and agility: We want to continue our programs and committees, help integrators diversify their portfolios and bring new people into the industry, and be nimble so we can adjust quickly to members’ changing needs—like NSCA has done this year to put together granular and big-picture data and information to provide to members about business survival.”

Boettcher replaces Josh Shanahan, president and CEO at Sport View Technologies, whose two-year term as president ended on June 30, 2020. Shanahan will serve as the executive committee’s immediate past president, replacing Kelly McCarthy of Genesis Integration.

Ray Bailey, president at Lone Star Communications and current board member, will become NSCA vice president; Tim Hennen, CTO at IVCi, will become NSCA secretary. Current board member Dan Schmidtendorff, president and CEO at Communication Company, will now serve as NSCA treasurer.

In addition, Laurie MacKeigan, president, Backman Vidcom; Kyle Habben, president, Electronic Contracting Company joined the NSCA board of directors and began their three-year terms on July 1, 2020.

The NSCA Education Foundation will continue to be served by Laurie Englert of Legrand AV (president), Steve Emspak of Shen, Milsom & Wilke (vice president), Lauren Simmen of Ametek/SurgeX (secretary), and Jeff Kindig of Harman (treasurer). They are joined by Ingolf de Jong of General Communications, Gina Sansivero, of AtlasIED, and Tobi Tungl, Conference Technologies, who will continue their terms.

Steve Greenblatt of Control Concepts has also joined the NSCA Education Foundation board of directors in 2020-2021.