NSCA Announces 2018-2019 Board of Directors

NSCA, a not-for-profit association representing the commercial low-voltage electronic systems industry, announced the election of a new president to its executive committee, as well as many other leadership changes and the addition of two new officers to its Board of Directors for 2018-2019.

Josh Shanahan

Josh Shanahan, president and CEO at Sport View Technologies and current NSCA vice president, will assume the role of NSCA Board of Directors president on July 1, 2018.

“NSCA members are facing a tremendous amount of competition and change,” said Shanahan. “I’m hoping to help NSCA remain extremely relevant to its members as we provide products, resources, and advisors that can help them navigate their way to success.”

Shanahan replaces Kelly McCarthy, president and CEO at Genesis Integration, whose two-year term as president ends on June 30, 2018. McCarthy will serve as the executive committee’s immediate past president, replacing Michael Hester of Beacon Communications. Hester will continue to serve NSCA by joining its Leadership Development Committee, helping weigh in on long-range planning decisions.

Mike Boettcher, CEO at Advanced AV and current NSCA secretary, will become NSCA vice president; Dave Ferlino, regional operations manager at Whitlock and current NSCA treasurer, will become NSCA secretary. Current board member Anne Sellers, managing principal at Sensory Technologies, will now serve as NSCA treasurer.

Tim Hennen

In addition, the following professionals will join the NSCA Board of Directors and begin their three-year terms on July 1, 2018:

Tim Hennen, president of sales and engineering, IVCi

Dan Schmidtendorff, president and CEO, Communication Company

Tim Hennen manages IVCi’s enterprise sales and sales support departments, and is also the company’s AV solutions design leader and spokesperson. In 1999, he was instrumental in creating IVCi’s award-winning AV integration department.

Dan Schmidtendorff has been with Communication Company since 1996, starting out as a design engineer. In 2006, he purchased the business with partner Barry Schleiger. Since that time, the company has grown from 12 employees to more than 40.

Dan Schmidtendorff

Hennen and Schmidtendorff join the following board members who continue their terms from last year:

Ray Bailey, president, Lone Star Communications

Dale Bottcher, executive vice president, AVI-SPL

Brad Caron, president and owner, SIGNET Electronic Systems

Christina De Bono, President, ClearTech Media

Rob Simopoulos’ three-year board term ends on June 30, 2018. As cofounder of cybersecurity firm Defendify, Simopoulos will continue to serve NSCA as part of the Business Accelerator program.

“The NSCA Board of Directors for 2018-2019 represent the diversity of our membership very well when it comes to managed services, company size and location, and the types of industry challenges they face,” said Chuck Wilson, NSCA executive director. “Josh Shanahan is becoming NSCA president at a crucial time. As a result, NSCA will be well positioned to expand its offerings for integrators and manufacturers as their needs change along with the industry.”