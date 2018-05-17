Nortek Expands Commitment to San Diego-Area with Move to New HQ

Nortek Security & Control (NSC) has reaffirmed its commitment to the greater San Diego metropolitan area with its move to a new 82,000 square-foot headquarters in Carlsbad, CA.

According to Mike O’Neal, president, NSC, the new corporate headquarters—located within the Atlas at Carlsbad complex—provides a significantly more productive layout and will give NSC the workspace it needs to keep pace with its rapid growth, particularly in the product development, software, and engineering groups. Included in the space is a large engineering lab with a wide range of test and development capabilities, featuring wireless communication, video processing, and sound management.

“San Diego is an important center for the technologies that are driving all aspects of the smart home, security, IoT, and home automation markets,” he said. “We are fully committed to the area and are thrilled to be in this exceptional new space.”

O’Neal’s set the design direction for the new headquarters, insisting the space serve as a model for 21st century collaboration and idea development. As testament to this vision and progressive nature of the project, it was awarded “Best Office Lease” by the San Diego Business Times.

The office features state-of-the-art communication, conferencing, and collaboration technology, along with huddle spaces for ideation and team meetings. Additionally, the space features a fitness center, outdoor collaboration area, and on-site coffee stand.

NSC employees chat in a collaboration space.

“We set out to create a work environment that will serve our needs for many years to come,” O’Neal said. “As we currently look to add more talent to our organization, we believe it’s an environment that will attract the best in San Diego to join us, fostering the best and brightest thinking from our future-focused teams.”