Nortek Hires Bruce Mungiguerra

Nortek Security & Control LLC (NSC) has hired Bruce Mungiguerra as its senior vice president, sales and business development. Reporting to NSC president Mike O’Neal, Mungiguerra will be responsible for the management of sales across all channels worldwide, as well as the business development programs to expand product sales for NSC.

“Bruce is the ideal leader for this role,” O’Neal said. “He fully understands our customer base, thinks from their perspective, and knows what it takes for us to best support them. Bruce’s experience in our key channel is a track record of success that will benefit all our sales channels.”

Mungiguerra has more than 20 years of experience in the home and commercial security industry working with many of the same customers served by NSC. “I am confident that Bruce’s experience and customer focus will result in a new level of channel support that greatly expand business opportunities for our global network of resellers and distribution partners,” O’Neal added.

Mungiguerra comes to NSC from MONI Smart Security where he served in increasingly senior positions—most recently as chief operating officer and senior vice president of operations (2012-2018). In this role, he was responsible for leading MONI's dealer sales organization and the integration of two acquisitions.

"I am thrilled to join NSC at this exciting inflection point in its history,” Mungiguerra said. “The professionalism and enthusiasm of the sales teams is evident everywhere I turn. The solutions and programs NSC brings to customers are truly best in class. I look forward to working with our global sales teams to deliver exceptional service and business programs to our dealers and channel partners that help them grow their businesses.”