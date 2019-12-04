Nominations Open for NSCA’s Excellence in Business Awards

The NSCA is encouraging systems integrators are encouraged to apply for NSCA’s 2020 Excellence in Business Awards. NSCA’s Excellence in Business Awards recognize integrators that address challenges head-on by implementing tactics and strategies to improve business performance in six categories:

Business Performance (establishing methods for accurate job costing, new ways to trim operating expenses, etc.)

Employee Engagement (corporate culture exercises, increasing job satisfaction, etc.)

Differentiating Strategies (implementing new sales strategies, growth strategies, etc.)

Strategic Transformation (entering new markets, increasing RMR, etc.)

Customer Experience (increasing customer satisfaction scores or repeat business, etc.)

Talent Development (cross-training, onboarding, recruiting, career development, etc.)

There is no cost to enter and submissions will be accepted through Jan. 17, 2020. Winners will be announced on Feb. 2, 2020 and will receive recognition from the NSCA and in industry publications. For more information or to enter, visit nsca.org/awards.