Nexmosphere, embed signage Partner for Enhanced Digital Signage Solutions

UK-based digital signage software company, embed signage, announced its official partnership and direct integration with Nexmosphere.

Nexmosphere is a Dutch manufacturer of sensors and controls offering interactive components for digital signage installations and POS. Nexmosphere’s Xperience platform is valued for its robustness, cost-effectiveness, and ‘plug-and-smile’ interfacing.

“We’re happy to have officialized our collaboration with embed signage after years of working together on successful implementations," said Hubert van Doorne, Nexmosphere’s business development manager. "They’re running a successful CMS that just makes it so easy to incorporate and manage interactive features, not to mention their customer-driven mentality which we highly appreciate at Nexmosphere.”

The direct integration of Nexmosphere sensors and LED into embed differs from other CMS platforms on the market. With the integration in embed, users simply use the built-in drop downs, sliders, and other UI elements to easily build their experiences, without having to reference the Nexmosphere API. This, paired with embed’s existing features and Analytics capabilities, offers a truly compelling package for managing creative digital experiences.

“We’ve been working with Nexmosphere on a variety of projects in the past few years and the expanse of possibilities for creating exciting interactive experiences is truly impressive," said Drew Harding from embed signage. "We wanted to make this easily accessible to all of our users so, as well as supporting commands sent as ASCII + HEX in embed, we have taken away the complexity of referencing the Nexmosphere API and instead built-in the functionality for each sensor and LED directly to the CMS. This eliminates a significant technical barrier and opens up the creative possibilities to a much wider audience - we’re delighted to announce this partnership.”

The list of supported Nexmosphere sensors and LED control include RFID, wireless pickup, wired pickup, snappers, presence, proximity, motion, color, temperature, humidity, light and AirGesture sensors, AirButton, touch and pushbuttons, as well as RGBW, X-Wave, and LightMark LED control. All of which are compatible with embed’s player applications for Windows, macOS, and BrightSign with further OS platform support under development.

Successful deployments of embed signage and Nexmosphere include the Krispy Kreme GEN8 cabinets, apetito HQ, Eleven Australia and Suffolk Wildlife Trust amongst others, along with several POC’s underway with large retail brands.

Nexmosphere will be exhibiting at ISE in Barcelona on Booth: 6G255 as well as having a range of products on show at the ISE Retail Showcase in Hall 6, Booth 6A200 which will take visitors on a journey through the ultimate frictionless retail experience.