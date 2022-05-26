Newsmakers: Pro AV People on the Move

Here are some personnel highlights from the June issue of Systems Contractor News.

(Image credit: Broadsign)

BROADSIGN has expanded its programmatic team by appointing John Dolan as vice president, global head of media sales. Bringing more than a decade of programmatic mar tech experience to the newly formed role, Dolan will oversee Broadsign’s global sales team in identifying new growth opportunities and amplifying revenue with a data-driven approach. He comes to Broadsign from Integral Ad Science, where he spearheaded agency and programmatic development for the company as global vice president. He previously held sales roles at Sizmek and Rocket Fuel.

(Image credit: Christie Lites)

CHRISTIE LITES has welcomed Chris Patton as its vice president of rentals and Mark Burnett as a new rentals rep. Patton’s new role comes as part of a wider expansion of the Christie Lites management team, bringing increased focus to both client and rep support. He will join Ken Alexander, senior vice president of rentals, to lead, develop, and support the Christie Lites rental rep team. A U.K. native, Patton has 20 years of professional experience, including business and team development manager for a large rental operation in the U.K. and senior product manager for several key professional U.S. lighting manufacturers. Burnett will be based out of Coventry, U.K., and will focus on developing market share in theatrical rentals.

(Image credit: Electrosonic)

With more than 25 years of prominent financial roles within the construction, engineering, and consulting industries, Simon Hemming has been appointed the new global chief financial officer of ELECTROSONIC GROUP. He will be responsible for leading the finance function across all three divisions of the Electrosonic group—including Design Consulting, System Integration, and Support and Managed Services—for EMEA and the Americas. His international experience has given Hemming a strong skillset in supporting global teams and functions, vital to Electrosonic’s worldwide reach and local support mantra.

[The Nine 2022: Meet 9 Pro AV Superstars]

(Image credit: INFiLED)

INFILED has hired Jon Chavez as regional sales manager covering the Central Region of the United States for both fixed installation and the rental and staging markets. Chavez had his career start at TMB as a product specialist working with entertainment production, media servers, and lighting, eventually moving to project management and technical sales for VER and PixelFLEX LED. His Nashville base and experience will lend itself to INFiLED’s team with concentration in those sectors.

(Image credit: Kramer)

Amit Ancikovsky has joined KRAMER ELECTRONICS LTD. as the new president of Kramer Americas. He previously served as president of Mimosa Networks, a wireless technologies provider. Before that he held varied executive positions at Ceragon Networks, leading the company’s ascent to its dominant market-share position, as well as Airspan Networks. In assuming his new position, Ancikovsky will be building on Kramer’s trajectory of success in terms of market penetration and brand recognition.

(Image credit: Lawo)

In an effort to strengthen its commitment to its North American customer base, LAWO has relocated chief commercial officer Jamie Dunn to the United States. With more than 40 experts in North America, Dunn’s move represents a logical step to support and steer the organization through the next stage of planned growth, as Lawo executes on delivering its next evolutionary chapter of IP and cloud-enabled media infrastructure solutions. A member of Lawo’s Executive Management Board, Dunn will maintain his global responsibility as CCO and head of Lawo’s global sales organization.

(Image credit: MXL)

MXL MICROPHONES, a division of Marshall Electronics, has promoted Gina Stimler to global sales manager. Stimler’s diverse professional experience includes more than 17 years working with the company’s core customers, dealers, distributors, manufacturer representatives, and system integrators. Since 2005, she has worked in international sales for MXL, and has also spent the last four years as senior sales operations manager for Marshall Electronics. In her new role, Stimler is tasked with developing and instituting strategies to maximize profit across international markets, as well as expanding the brand across the globe.

[Executive Q&A: Back to Business at InfoComm 22]

(Image credit: Planar)

PLANAR has announced an expanded role for senior sales director Amber King to include the Mid-Atlantic region. With more than 30 years of sales and management experience in the AV industry, King will oversee Planar’s sales efforts in Washington, DC, Maryland, and Virginia, in addition to continuing to manage New England, Upstate New York, and Canada. Amber brings more than 30 years of sales and management experience in the AV industry. Planar has also added Adrian Bullock and Mike Beadenkopf as regional account managers. Bullock, who brings more than 20 years of progressive IT and AV experience, will manage the company’s sales efforts in Western Canada, as well as Yukon, Nunavut, and the Northwest Territories. Beadenkopf, who has nearly 24 years of sales and operations experience in the AV industry, will join Planar’s Mid-Atlantic team.

(Image credit: ProSource)

PROSOURCE has added Jim Pearse as president. The expansion of the senior management team supports the continued growth of the ProSource buying group. Pearse brings more than 30 years of extensive retail experience from his leadership roles at Wireless Advocates, Sears Holdings Corporation, and Ultimate Electronics. His involvement in the consumer electronics industry has earned him a reputation as an executive that maintains a high level of integrity and partnership focus. Pearse will report to Dave Workman, who continues to serve as CEO of the group.

(Image credit: Show Sage)

Dan O’Brasky has joined SHOW SAGE as its newest sales representative. A 13-year Pro AV industry veteran, O’Brasky is taking on the newly-created role of regional sales manager for the Western United States and Western Canada. He held previous sales roles with Sound Control Technologies, Broadata, Stampede, Da-Lite, and AVI-SPL. Prior to coming to the Pro AV market, O’Brasky worked in IT and media sales businesses, and also owned a high-end consumer audio business in New York City.

[Editorial: Come On, We All Love SWAG] (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Xyte)

Hardware-as-a-Service (HaaS) solution leader XYTE has launched its dedicated operations in North America, which is led by its new vice president of sales, Andrew Gross. Gross has more than a decade of experience driving revenue growth and building successful sales teams. Most recently, he served as vice president of enterprise sales and in other leadership roles at Crestron Electronics, where he oversaw the video collaborations and IoT cloud business, created go-to-market strategies, and formed new divisions within the company.