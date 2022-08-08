Newly Expanded Guide to Designing Videowall Systems Now Available

Extron announced that the third edition of its Videowall Systems Design Guide is now available for download (opens in new tab). This comprehensive reference is for AV professionals tasked with creating high-performance videowall systems. It includes in-depth coverage of essential topics such as space design, videowall processing features, display technology, system control, and cost of ownership.

“Videowalls are just about everywhere but some AV system designers may be unfamiliar with the many parameters they need to consider in order to successfully design and integrate these large display systems,” says Casey Hall, vice president of worldwide sales and marketing. “The new edition of our Videowall Systems Design Guide provides the distinct AV requirements and more examples of videowall designs to help jump start your projects.”

The Videowall Systems Design Guide is a reference for AV professionals who specify videowalls, whether frequently or from time to time. It covers the basic videowall concepts and is an easy read for complex topics such as room design, font scaling and readability, and production tips for unique videowall applications. It includes useful technical references and visual illustrations that communicate technical topics that are central to videowall systems. Several real-world designs provide examples of how the sources, videowall processor, displays, and control system all come together to create a powerful visual tool for boardrooms, simulation environments, command and control rooms, and more.