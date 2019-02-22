New national education network to share adaptive learning resources (EdScoop)

"A root cause of college dropouts is the high failure rate in foundational courses, prompting a new initiative, announced Wednesday, aimed at creating a national network for education groups to collaborate on adaptive learning solutions."—Source: EdScoop

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

A little bit of collaboration can go a long way. By sharing resources and best practices to personalize the learning experience, institutions can better serve students while also getting the support schools need to make effective changes.