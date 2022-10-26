New Name, Same Mission—Meet the Educational Technology Collaborative

The association that has connected information technology, audio visual, library, and media professionals at institutions of higher learning since 1974—previously under the name Consortium of College and University Media Centers—is now named Educational Technology Collaborative (ETC).

ETC provides a platform for professional connection within the academic technology industry, fostering cooperative problem-solving and leading the implementation and management of instructional technology that supports quality teaching and learning. This new name more accurately reflects the realities of today’s professionals, making space for ongoing evolution of technology in learning spaces.

[The State of Esports in Higher Education] (opens in new tab)

Finalized by membership vote, this rebrand was the result of an organization-wide, grassroots effort. The name Educational Technology Collaborative speaks to the range of what the organization does, encompassing user experience, media, networking and innovation yet to come while moving away from dated language and emphasizing the value of the community and the culture of cooperation within ETC.

“As an organization, we honor our history while looking to the future. Rebranding clarifies our shared foundation to better connect our members, attract new members and take us into the future,” association president Don Merritt remarked. “I commend the work of the rebranding taskforce for their foresight and vision to move us in this exciting new direction.”

[AV in Education–More Than Monitors, Cameras and Mics] (opens in new tab)

Today’s ETC members serve faculty and learners in a wide range of capacities, departments and perspectives. ETC supports the ongoing innovation that is expanding the definition of higher education. With a focus on colleges and universities, the group is eager to welcome teachers and learners from non-traditional and complementary educational spaces as the industry continues to grow.

ETC celebrated and unveiled their updated brand identity at last week’s Annual Conference, Facing the Future, Together, hosted by the University of Central Florida in Orlando, FL.