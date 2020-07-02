New LED Products for Digital Signage

Each issue of Digital Signage Magazine highlights the latest product innovations in a specific category. Today, we feature LED-related products from the June, 2020 magazine.

Absen NPLUS Tiles

(Image credit: Absen)

Absen’s NPLUS series is lightweight, thin flat panel display product with pixel pitch ranging from 1.8mm to 5.14mm. Weighing 6-10kg, it allows for easy configuration with cabinets that support three, four, or five modules. The permanent indoor solution is particularly suited for houses of worship, retail, corporate, transportation, and casino applications.

Christie MicroTiles LED

(Image credit: Christie)

Christie MicroTiles LED allows users to unleash their creativity and design outside the box. The proprietary, cabinet-free Click-n-Go LED tiles can be arranged seamlessly in near-limitless ways while the innovative ADA-compliant QuickMount system lets users build their display in virtually any shape or size.

Optoma FHDQ130 QUAD LED

(Image credit: Optoma)

The Optoma FHDQ130 QUAD LED display delivers 130-inch images with high contrast and color, as well as 4K UHD source compatibility. Boasting 600 nits of brightness, the QUAD LED also features out-of-the-box pre-calibration and a 4-in-1 surface mount diode layout, allowing for a smoother screen surface and a 170-degree wide-viewing angle.

Peerless-AV Seamless

(Image credit: Peerless-AV)

Peerless-AV’s Seamless program provides start-to-finish support for partners and customers. This dvLED video wall integration program provides help in every aspect of the installation process, including engineering and designing, project management, installation and maintenance, and other post-installation work. The program keeps everything aligned, making integration easier.

Planar FX Series

(Image credit: Planar)

Planar FX Series LEDs deliver brightness to high ambient light environments at the same level of close viewing image detail and resolution historically only available for lower light spaces. The Planar FX Series offers outdoor models available in 1.5, 1.9, 2.6, 2.9, and 3.9 millimeter pixel pitches and indoor models with 1.5, 1.9, and 2.6 millimeter pixel pitches.

Samsung The Wall for Business

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung’s The Wall for Business is a modular, large-format indoor MicroLED that can now extend to 583 inches while delivering outstanding brightness, contrast, and viewing angles. With endless applications spanning lobbies, art exhibitions, hotels, retail spaces and more, The Wall is designed to be an aesthetic complement in multiple settings.