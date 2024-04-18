New KLANG Operating System Speeds up Setup, Delivers Expanded Versatility

KLANG:technologies has launched its newest operating system, KOS 5.5, which is now available for free download. Packed with features, the new OS and its corresponding KLANG:app software simplify and significantly reduce setup time for all of KLANG’s second-generation devices, including :konductor, :kontroller, and :vokal, as well as DiGiCo’s DMI-KLANG card.

Offering both faster setup and standalone functionality, KLANG’s latest OS serves as the backend of the new and improved full DiGiCo console integration, which will come to life with DiGiCo’s newest software release, V1742.

In addition, KOS 5.5 features numerous other enhancements, including:

DiGiCo Console Integration “Lite” puts both console and KLANG channel labels in perfect sync. Firing a snapshot on the Quantum or SD-Range console will fire the corresponding snapshot in KLANG, and whenever a console session is loaded or saved, a corresponding KLANG session is also saved.

The new Dante Follow update significantly simplifies the separation of Dante and Control networks via VLANs on KLANG processors and :kontrollers while simultaneously improving Dante network stability and latency headroom. It is now easier than ever to automatically patch the corresponding Dante channels to a KLANG mix directly from KLANG:app and KLANG:kontroller without the need for Dante Controller.

A DMI-KLANG mounted in an Orange Box can now configure and show the settings of the audio I/O DMI card intuitively and remotely via KLANG:app without the need for the Orange Box controller software.

New, user-friendly Root-intensity EQ Presets enable even quicker setup of a personal mixing system.t

KOS 5.5 also delivers a host of improved administrator features. For example, system administrators can now assist musicians by remotely saving and loading mix presets on :kontrollers or :apps in Personal Mode. System notifications are gathered in a dedicated section within the KLANG:app, which includes a history feature for scrolling through past notifications. It has also become easier to oversee connected :kontrollers and :apps, identifying devices that require setup for a show. Additionally, for software updates, KLANG devices can format USB drives and copy their internal software version, to update other devices.