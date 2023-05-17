New Flexible Licensing for Dante Virtual Soundcard Now Available

Big news for Audinate's Dante (opens in new tab) Virtual Soundcard fans. It announced that it has made the availability of transferrable licenses for the Dante Virtual Soundcard audio interface software. This new license type allows users to easily move a license from one computer to another.

Dante Virtual Soundcard runs on Windows and macOS computers and provides an audio interface to applications for up to 64 Dante-enabled channels on the connected network. Dante Virtual Soundcard is used extensively in recording and live events, ingesting and delivering 100% lossless audio with minimal latency.

Previously, Dante Virtual Soundcard installations were locked to a single computer as per the license agreement. The new transferable license option for Dante Virtual Soundcard allows a user to overcome that limit and move their license from one computer to another with ease. This is especially useful when purchasing new computers, using disk images to deploy machines, or if a repair causes significant hardware changes to a computer.