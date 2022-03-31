New Firmware Update Upgrades Features of Autel Robotics' Drones

Pilots of Autel Robotics’ EVO Nano and EVO Lite series drones can download a firmware update that adds features including Dynamic Track 2.1 (person only), SuperDownload, 8-bit log video, HDR video, and other improvements. Some of these new firmware features are available now for selected models, and other features will become available for the EVO Lite, Lite+, Nano, and Nano+ series in the near future.

Dynamic Track 2.1: Automatically follow video subject



With Dynamic Track 2.1, your camera drone will automatically track and follow the person—keeping subject in the frame and making long action shots easier than ever. The drone becomes a personal camera crew and a helicopter all rolled into one, small enough to fit in your backpack. Controlled by the Autel Sky app, Dynamic Track provides a variety of shooting modes for smart following, plus access to safety and ease of use features, such as object avoidance.

SuperDownload: transfer videos and photos at 160Mbps



Simply place a smartphone close to the drone to download photos and videos at 160Mbps using the Autel Sky app. SuperDownload will achieve the highest transfer speeds when connected to Wi-Fi.

HDR and 8-bit log video



HDR and 8-bit log video help videographers achieve the perfect picture settings. The 8-bit log profile gives videographers more headroom and dynamic range to adjust the video contrast, brightness, and color. With HDR, the camera will capture frames at different exposures and automatically blend them together to provide more contrast and a wider dynamic range.