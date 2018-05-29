New Extron TLS 525M Delivers Performance in a 5-inch Scheduling Panel

The What: Extron has introduced the TLS 525M 5-inch wall mount TouchLink Scheduling Panel. This stand-alone room scheduling panel connects directly to a variety of popular calendar services, and requires no additional scheduling software or external processors. It features a 800x480 capacitive edge-to-edge Gorilla Glass touchscreen that is scratch and smudge-resistant.

Extron's TLS 525M

The What Else: The TLS 525M also features the convenience of Power over Ethernet (PoE), which allows it to receive power and communication over a single Ethernet cable. Two bright red and green LEDs make it easy to see if a room is occupied or available even from down the hall.

“The new TLS 525M packs all the useful features of our seven-inch room scheduling panel into a more compact, five-inch panel,” says Casey Hall, vice president of worldwide sales and marketing, Extron. “And, with the latest version of Room Agent software, you’ll have the convenience of using the touchpanel or your own smartphone for reservations as well as valuable room analytic information, all without any annual subscription or maintenance fees.”

The Bottom Line: TLS room scheduling panels provide the information needed to closely analyze room usage, activity patterns, and occupancy trends across organizations. A scheduling activity file with room usage and meeting data can be downloaded from each touchpanel. All TLS panels are configured with Extron Room Agent software. Customization options include custom colors and background images, interface text fields to be shown or hidden, depending on user preference.