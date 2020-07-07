Neutrik Intros NPS-30W PoE Injector

The What: Neutrik USA has debuted its NPS-30W PoE injector, what the company calls "the world's first PoE injector made for harsh stage conditions", featuring a lockable powerCON TRUE1 TOP power connector and etherCON network connectors.

(Image credit: Neutrik)

The What Else: Neutrik says the NPS-30W PoE injector is the perfect companion for the its NA2-IO-DPRO and NA2-IO-DLINE Dante interfaces and any network device that requires a rugged, lockable PoE supply.

As a passive power sourcing equipment (PSE) device, the NPS-30W acts like a classic power supply, requiring no power negotiation with attached powered devices. The NPS-30W's 48 V DC, 30 W power output enables it to provide power simultaneously to, for example, up to four NA2-IO-DPROs in daisy-chain mode. The NPS-30W’s data rate is 1 Gbps.

The Bottom Line: The new NPS-30W PoE injector is designed to be ideal for rugged stage conditions. It ships with a rugged rubber cover for throwdown applications. Optional mounting devices allow the NPS-30W to be integrated easily into racks, trusses, and podiums and tables.

It is expected to be available in Q3 2020.