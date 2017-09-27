Neustar Joins DPAA

DPAA announced that Neustar has joined as a member. Neustar helps global organizations guard and grow in today’s connected world by offering Risk, Security, Marketing and Communications solutions.



"Data analytics holds the key to optimizing digital out-of-home (DOOH) ad campaigns, and Neustar is at the forefront of providing such insights and knowledge," said Barry Frey, President & CEO of DPAA. "We welcome Neustar as a member and look forward to working with them to grow the DOOH industry."

“Neustar is an expert at understanding and connecting people, places and things,” said Julie Fleischer, Vice President, Marketing Solutions, Neustar. “As today’s marketers get smarter about using location as a way to serve targeted, personalized messages and measure marketing’s impact, we’re thrilled to be at the forefront of powering digital out-of-home solutions. We’re excited to work with DPAA and its members to deliver the most relevant and personalized connected experiences online, offline and out-of-home.”

DPAA is a global, digital out-of-home marketing association that has created a strong community environment in which members drive and promote their digital capabilities.