Netgear Ships 24-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged PoE+ Switches

The What: Netgear has released a line of high-power Unmanaged Gigabit Ethernet 24-port PoE+ Switches with the company’s PoE Power Auto-Balance and Allocation technology.

The What Else: The Netgear GS324P 24-port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged PoE+ Switch provides 190W PoE budget across and 16 ports PoE+ with an additional eight non-PoE ports. The new GS324PP 24-port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged High-power PoE+ Switch has a 380W PoE power budget across all 24 ports to connect to your existing core network.

Netgear’s PoE Power Auto-Balance and Allocation PoE technology automatically balances the PoE power allocated to each port based on the device needs independent of PoE class detected, enabling optimal power allocation and energy efficiency across PoE ports. These models deliver the power the device needs, at the most granular level, allowing for more powered devices to be connected (vs. standard, class-only unmanaged PoE switches).

“With the growth of PoE products on the market, Netgear is keeping step with demand by developing more switches to address the growing market needs,” said Richard Jonker, vice president of SMB product management for Netgear. “We are happy to deliver the first high-power unmanaged gigabit Ethernet 24-Port PoE+ switches on the market with PoE Power Auto-Balance and Allocation.”

The Bottom Line: These new members of the Unmanaged Switch family enable deployment of PoE+ ports exactly where they are needed. Additionally, the compact design makes the switches well suited for any business environment. The GS324PP and GS324P come with the same features of all Netgear plug-and-play Unmanaged 300 series Switches, including robust construction, easy monitoring, and a standard three-year warranty.

The GS324PP and GS324P Gigabit Ethernet PoE+ unmanaged switches are now available worldwide for a manufacturer’s advertised price of $329.99 USD and $249.99 USD respectively.