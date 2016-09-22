NEC Releases New LED Product Lineup

NEC Display Solutions announced its expanded line of fine pitch direct view LED displays.



The new LED displays offer 1.2mm to 6mm pixel pitch for indoor applications and 5.8mm to 12.0mm pixel pitch for outdoor applications, designed for nearly any viewing distance and maximum flexibility. Featuring 24-bit color processing enabling a greater color gradient for smooth, clear images and an increased lifespan to 100,000 hours for maximum value, the LED displays offer an upgraded viewing experience.

The front facing LED panels are easily upgradeable and designed for easy color calibration to ensure color uniformity, even if a panel is replaced. The LED panels can also be arranged in a curved concave/convex configuration and feature a high refresh rate to prevent flickering, making the direct view LED displays perfect for cutting-edge digital signage applications in retail, broadcast, control centers, transportation, and more.

“Businesses today need bigger screen sizes, bright and color-accurate crystal-clear images, zero bezels, and the ability to easily service and upgrade to create unique video walls,” said Grant Wylie, Senior Product Manager, LED Display Solutions. “Our new LED portfolio is built to provide ease of use and flexibility so our customers can focus on what matters most – their business.”

NEC’s turnkey LED display solutions provide customers with everything needed to design the video wall that’s right for them, including design consulting to choose the correct technology for specific needs, installation supervision to ensure the display is properly installed and personnel who are trained on usage, full project management, mechanical and architectural design services, integration service, and onsite service and repair.

“Our LED display solutions provide customers with value and confidence in knowing the details are taken care of,” Wylie said. “They can rest assured knowing they will get the best product on the market with limited stress in the process.”

In addition, the enhanced line of LED displays is equipped with controllers that can manage an industry-best 16-million pixels per controller. All displays are front- and rear serviceable to reduce install and service costs, leading to an overall lower cost of ownership over competitors. The new LED displays also include an expanded warranty to 3 years of protection.