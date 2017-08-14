NEC Introducing 5-Year Warranty for Signage Displays

NEC Display Solutions of America announced that it will offer a 5-year warranty for four of its P series signage display models, substantially exceeding the industry standard of providing 3-year warranties for similar products.



“We’re passionate about the engineering and reliability of our new professional signage displays,” said Ben Hardy, Product Manager at NEC Display Solutions. “We’re always seeking new ways to provide the highest level of support for our customers, and the robust design and build of these models gives us the confidence to offer this 5-year warranty.” Some display manufacturers offer buyers an option to increase warranty coverage from 3 years to 5 years on select models, but these warranty extensions require an additional cost of several hundred dollars.

NEC Display Solutions’ pioneering 5-year warranty plan covers four P-series models:

P404 will be supported from the first shipment.

P484 will be supported from the first shipment.

P554 will be supported from the first shipment.

P703 will be supported on purchases made on or after August 1, 2017.