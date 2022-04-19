NDI adds Grass Valley to its video-over-IP revolution

NDI, the globally standardized video-over-IP technology, announced that Grass Valley’s AMPP will become the latest product to integrate the full capabilities of NDI, and Grass Valley becomes the newest globally recognized supplier to join the NDI partner ecosystem for IP video production.

With the adoption of NDI into AMPP, Grass Valley unlocks the platform to the millions of NDI-enabled devices and applications used every day by media and broadcast professionals.

[NewTek Introduces PTZ3 PTZ Camera with NDI|HX 3 Support]

Coupled with access to NDI’s Advanced SDK, Grass Valley enhances AMPP apps with a bandwidth-efficient NDI|HX (including the recently released NDI|HX 3), alongside parallel access to a high number of video sources over remote networks and cloud connections.

"We are proud to work with Vizrt Group in order to bring an end-to-end NDI workflow for all broadcasters," said Dr. Andrew Cross, CEO of Grass Valley. "Full support for NDI in AMPP allows us to support full broadcast, supporting Live, Routing, Multiviewers, Replay, Ingest, Asset Management, Editing, Playout and much more. And all of that can run anywhere you want, including the Cloud."

[Vizrt Group Announces Future-Facing NDI Advisory Board]

“NDI adoption continues to grow at an accelerated pace, gaining partners across a range of markets and tiers,” added Michael Hallén, CEO of Vizrt Group. “Grass Valley is a huge player in the broadcast tech market, and to add them as an advocate, and their hero product to NDI’s growing ecosystem is a compliment to the technology, and a win for the video-over-IP revolution.”

By becoming an NDI Tech Partner, Grass Valley joins other major organizations across the media and technology sector including Sony, Panasonic, Canon, JVC, Ross Video, and many other globally recognized suppliers bringing advanced video-over-IP technology and solutions available to the market.