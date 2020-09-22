Navori Labs DOOH Network Drives Visitor Engagement at West Edmonton Mall

Navori Labs continues to work closely with West Edmonton Mall, North America’s largest shopping center, to scale and update a diverse digital out-of-home network that drives engagement in public and private spaces. Navori’s QL digital signage software is powering retail, hospitality, entertainment, and corporate content across a mix of video walls, menu boards, and digital signage displays.

The multi-phase rollout has extended media presentation and interactive wayfinding to food courts, hotel lobbies, event venues, and meeting spaces—as well as along walkways with the heaviest shopper traffic.

Located in the Western Canadian city of Edmonton, West Edmonton Mall is home to more than 800 stores and services, over 100 dining areas, two hotels, and 12 world-class attractions. Navori’s strategic rollout has fully centralized content management and delivery, helping West Edmonton Mall improve the customer experience and increase engagement with shoppers, Fantasyland Hotel guests, and visitors to the Ice Palace, which hosts a variety of sports, concerts, and fundraising activities.

The centralized content management and delivery strategy has been instrumental to the success of the network, which allows unlimited users to contribute media with minimal training. This includes real-time updates such as price changes, promotions, and COVID-19 guidelines. The network has also provided a quick return on investment for West Edmonton Mall by eliminating printing costs associated with traditional menus, advertisements, and meeting space signage.

“Navori Labs has been an integral part of our marketing strategy,” said Tiffany Banh, digital marketing coordinator, West Edmonton Mall. “The QL software fulfills our need for flexibility, scalability, and ease of use. The Navori team supported us throughout the whole process and provided an effortless rollout. Our continued partnership with Navori is valuable in helping us achieve business success.”

West Edmonton Mall’s QL digital signage solution architecture includes an on-premise QL Server and a QL software driving each screen. Navori’s seamless integration with third-party data systems and support for a wide range of multimedia formats allows West Edmonton Mall to provide a diverse mix of video, graphics, and text to shoppers and guests, while clean integration with West Edmonton Mall’s back-end business systems drive reliable content updates, meeting room occupancy information, and effective wayfinding experiences.

“West Edmonton Mall required a technology provider that could ensure reliable and efficient management of all digital signage content and hardware across the entire property,” said Jerome Moeri, CEO, Navori Labs. “Our QL software is helping West Edmonton Mall meet its daily objectives across a very complex, multifaceted business environment that has helped staff grow more productive, reduced installation and support costs, and provided a foundation for network monetization through dynamic advertising capabilities.”