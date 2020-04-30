Nanolumens Revamps Performance Series

The What: NanoLumens has completed a series of product upgrades to its outdoor Performance Series line of LED displays. According to the company, the upgrades to the Performance Series bring customers creative freedoms with the outdoor product more in line with what they’d enjoy while designing a NanoLumens indoor product.

Nanolumens Performance Series (Image credit: Nanolumens)

The What Else: Upgrades include the addition of two more pixel pitches—3.1mm and 3.9mm—to complement the product line’s existing range of pitches, which currently extends from 3.1mm to 10.0mm.

Another major change to the product line is the shift from using steel cabinets to smaller cast cabinets that measure 500mm by 500mm. These smaller cast cabinets grant greater design freedom with regard to display size and shape while allowing seamless alignment for the new smaller pixel pitches. The new cabinets also improve the display’s heat dissipation, and, therefore, its performance.

The Bottom Line: An increase in max brightness has been engineered to help the displays stand out against strong ambient sunlight and, despite the diverse alterations, the Performance line retains the same IP rating it has always boasted.