NanoLumens Helps Renovate Cox Communications Headquarters

When Cox Communications began renovating its Atlanta headquarters, it wanted to be sure to incorporate the most cutting-edge display technology in its new executive boardroom and corporate museum. The company turned to NanoLumens for six direct-view ENGAGETM Series LED displays that have transformed the way Cox Communications engages and communicates with employees and visitors alike.



“Corporations understand the enormous impact a presentation can have on audiences," said Arch Nelson, NanoLumens Regional Sales Director, Southeast. "Projection-based systems simply cannot compete with the edge-to-edge image quality delivered by LED displays. Add to this the space-saving and environmental benefits of LED technology and it’s clear that LED is the format of choice for 21st century corporations.”

The centerpiece of the original executive boardroom was an outdated projector screen that was replaced with an eye-popping 10.6’ x 5.99’ NanoLumens 1.6mm pixel pitch True HD 1080P ENGAGE Series display — a display that was installed without causing any disruption to the boardroom wall, millwork or doors. It features a natural 1920 X 1080 resolution and complete translation from computer to display, which means that now every person in the room can see the vibrant and crisp visuals on the display — from edge to edge.

The brightness of the NanoLumens display now allows for Cox to take advantage of the boardroom’s view of Atlanta. With the previous projection system, the blinds on the room’s large windows had to be closed in order for the screen to be viewable. Now, all the curtains can remain open for a bright, beautiful meeting experience that lets participants appreciate the view while getting down to business.

In addition to being outdated and dark, the projection system also took up a large amount of space. The NanoLumens ENGAGE Series display enabled Cox to regain nearly 20 feet of space behind the boardroom. The regained space was combined with an interior closet to create a new executive office.

“One of the great benefits of this display technology is that it does take up much less space, which, from a designer’s perspective, enables us to reimagine how we can make the totality of space available to us more productive for everyone,” said Mandy Culpepper, owner of Mandy Culpepper Interior Designs, who designed the new office.

Culpepper was just as impressed by the capabilities of the new NanoLumens boardroom display.

“NanoLumens puts you in the moment, making you feel like you’re a part of what is being presented,” she said. “Cox also now has plenty of flexibility to create and display multiple types of presentations in broad daylight, which they weren’t able to do before.”