NAB 2023: FOR-A's NDI-compatible Live Video Production Ecosystem on Display

As part of the company’s commitment to interoperability and providing broadcast and content distributors with an efficient and seamless upgrade path, FOR-A (opens in new tab) will head to the 2023 NAB Show with a fully NDI-compatible live video production ecosystem. Included among the NDI-supported offerings is the new HVS-190 video switcher, which will debut at the show.

FOR-A will exhibit in Booth #C4507 during NAB which runs from April 16-19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The new HVS-190 supports high-bandwidth NDI and NDI|HX input and output and marks the continued expansion of the popular HVS switcher series. It is a one M/E version of FOR-A’s flagship HVS-490 video switcher and comes standard with 3G/HD-SDI and HDMI interfaces. The HVS-190 features frame synchronization and processing amplification on all inputs and is available in two models. The HVS-190S, with a control panel separate from the main unit, comes with eight inputs/five outputs, and is expandable to 20 inputs/11 outputs. The HVS-190I is an integrated control panel/main unit video switcher with the same standard I/O configuration as the HVS-190S and is expandable to 16 inputs/9 outputs.

“The HVS-190 is an ideal addition to our HVS Series of video production switchers,” said Satoshi Kanemura, president, FOR-A Americas. “From its NDI support to a highly flexible configuration, this is a switcher that addresses many applications, from broadcast to live event coverage and corporate a/v facilities, at an unbeatable price point.”

Both HVS-190 models include keyer, chroma keyer, multi viewer, still/clip store, macro, and event memory functions as standard. A simple, browser-based control and setup is also supported for both. The HVS-190 switchers are easily expandable, with additional multi view outputs, increased storage with an added SSD, and optional auxiliary and tally unit(s).

NDI connectivity is provided via an optional card, the HVS-NIF. Each card provides four inputs/two outputs. Add up to three cards with the HVS-190S and two with the HVS-190I. With the HVS-190 switchers, users can add output from PTZ cameras, webcams, smartphone camera apps, computer content, and other sources and route video/audio from a single switcher to multiple devices. It also provides two-way communication with multiple video, audio, control, or tally systems using only Ethernet cables. SDI playout and IP streaming occur simultaneously, enabling mixed or coordinated broadcasts of both sources.

NDI connectivity enables packaged solutions to be assembled and operated easily. A typical configuration might be the FOR-A HVS-490 or HVS-190 production switcher, teamed with the MFR-3100EX all-in-one-production center, Odyssey Insight Server and ClassX graphics—all of which have NDI options for seamless operation. Introduced at IBC 2022 in September, FOR-A’s software-based live production platform, SOAR-A, boasts an expandable IP-based architecture and supports the conversion and delivery of SD, HD, 4K and NDI to ST 2110 signals. It is compatible with WebRTC and utilizes RIST (Reliable Internet Streaming Transport).

The entire SOAR-A workflow enables highly secure REMI production and gateway-free streaming. The SOAR-A system serves content creators looking for a workflow with low latency, software-based services.

"FOR-A technology has always had IP capabilities either built-in or available as plug-in options, and NDI connectivity, with its low latency and metadata support, is ideal for live production applications,” said Kanemura. “We’re eager to discuss in depth the flexibility and scalability this provides our entire live production platform during the NAB show.”