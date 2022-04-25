NAB 2022: Audio-Technica Showcases Podcast and Condenser Mics

Audio-Technica (booth C5826), a leading innovator in transducer technology for over 50 years, is displaying its BP28 14-inch (355.6 millimeter) and BP28L 22.4-inch (569 millimeter) Line + Gradient Large Diaphragm Condenser Microphones as well as the new AT2040 Hypercardioid Dynamic Podcast Microphone at the 2022 NAB Show.

BP28 and BP28L Line + Gradient Large Diaphragm Condenser Microphone

(Image credit: Audio-Technica)

These condenser microphones combine a large-diaphragm condenser element with a 28-millimeter diameter shotgun design for exceptional low-noise performance. With extremely tight polar patterns and a patented acoustic port design that maintains directionality across the entire frequency range, these shotgun microphones are specially designed to meet the needs of broadcast, film, television, outdoor recording, and theater applications.

Particularly suitable for long-distance miking for audio acquisition for film or professional broadcast, the BP28 and BP28L offer a highly directional pickup pattern, with the BP28L’s pattern being exceptionally narrow. They provide a flat frequency response and exceptionally low noise levels (BP28: 8 dB; BP28L: 3 dB) and transformer-coupled outputs that produce a smooth sonic character. Extremely high sensitivity (BP28: -28 dBV; BP28L: -23 dBV), wide dynamic range (135 dB), and high-SPL capability (BP28: 143 dB; BP28L: 138 dB), and they are equipped with a switchable 80 Hz high-pass filter and 10 dB pad. Both. The mics’ rugged housing is made of lightweight, structural-grade aluminum alloy.

BP28 and BP28L Line + Gradient Large Diaphragm Condenser Microphone specifications:

Element: Fixed-charge back plate, permanently polarized condenser

Polar Pattern: Line + gradient

Frequency Response: BP28: 20-19,000 Hz; BP28L: 20-20,000 Hz

Low Frequency Roll Off: 80 Hz, 18 dB/octave

Pad: -10 dB

Open Circuit Sensitivity: BP28: -28 dB (39.8 mV) (0 dB=1 V/Pa, 1 kHz); BP28L: -23 dB (70.8 mV) (0 dB=1 V/Pa, 1 kHz)

Impedance: 250 ohms

Maximum Input Sound Level: BP28: 143 dB SPL (1 kHz at 1% THD), 153 dB SPL (When pad is on.); BP28L: 138 dB SPL (1 kHz at 1% THD), 148 dB SPL (When pad is on.)

Noise: BP28: 8 dB SPL (A-weighted); BP28L: 3 dB SPL (A-weighted)

Dynamic Range: 135 dB (1 kHz at Max SPL)

Signal-to-Noise Ratio: BP28: 86 dB (1 kHz at 1 Pa, A-weighted); BP28L: 91 dB (1 kHz at 1 Pa, A-weighted)

Phantom Power Requirements: 11-52 V DC, 3.4 mA

Switches: Low cut: on/off; Pad: on/off

Weight: BP28: 223 g (7.9 ounce); BP28L: 313 g (11 ounce)

Dimensions: BP28: 354.9-millimeter (14.0-inch) long, 28.0-millimeter (1.1-inch) maximum body diameter; BP28L: 567.9-millimeter (22.4 inch) long, 28.0-millimeter (1.1-inch) maximum body diameter

Output Connector: Integral 3-pin XLR-M type

Audio-Technica Case Style: BP28: SG6; BP28L: SG7

Included Accessories: Windscreen (BP28: AT8170, BP28L: AT8169), holder (AT8470), stand adapter (3/8-5/8 inch), carrying case

AT2040 Hypercardioid Dynamic Podcast Microphone

(Image credit: Audio-Technica)

Inspired by the performance of Audio-Technica’s acclaimed BP40 Large-Diaphragm Dynamic Broadcast Microphone, the AT2040 brings professional broadcast-quality sound with exceptional vocal reproduction to podcasters and other content creators at an affordable price point.

Featuring a stylish yet rugged all-metal construction, the AT2040 excels at isolated/up-close vocal reproduction and rejection of unwanted room noise due to its tight hypercardioid polar pattern, ensuring professional-quality podcasts. The AT2040 provides smooth, warm, natural sound, while the mic’s multistage windscreen combines a nonwoven filter with foam mesh to provide superior internal pop filtering, and its specially designed integrated shock mount prevents unwanted noise by attenuating vibration from a boom arm or mic stand.

(Image credit: Audio-Technica)

The AT2040’s XLR output connects to a conventional analog microphone input, providing versatile use with everything from USB audio interfaces to professional mixing consoles. The mic comes standard with a pivoting stand mount, 5/8-inch-27 to 3/8inch-16 threaded adapter, and a soft protective pouch.

“Audio-Technica microphones have been embraced by streamers, YouTubers, and other content creators in recent years, but previously we didn’t offer a dynamic hypercardioid microphone so finely-tuned to the needs of podcasters," said Gary Boss, Audio-Technica U.S. marketing director. "We are proud to offer the AT2040, with its smooth vocal reproduction and focused pickup that will help take your podcast to the next level.”