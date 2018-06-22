MuxLab's New Extender Sends Uncompressed 4K up to 100 Meters

The What: Connectivity solutions provider MuxLab announced the availability of its next generation HDMI 2.0 Fiber Extender Kit (model 500464).

MuxLab's HDMI 2.0 fiber extender

The What Else: The transmitter/receiver system comes in a small footprint with rugged, dongle-style enclosures that can be connected discreetly to the source and extended display. A duplex OM3 multi-mode fiber optic cable connects local and remote locations up to 330 feet (100m) in distance. Video is transmitted instantly as 4K (4096x2160) at 60Hz with a total data throughput of 18Gbps to accommodate the current HDMI specification.

To further streamline the installation, the transmitter offers the option of receiving power from its USB port or from the sources HDMI connection. The system supports HDMI 2.0, CEC, EDID and HDCP 2.2.

The Bottom Line: MuxLab’s HDMI 2.0 Fiber Extender Kit is designed for a variety of applications, including installations in classrooms, corporate facilities, digital signage projects, inter-building systems and medical facilities, among others. It is currently shipping and available through MuxLab’s selection of distributors worldwide.