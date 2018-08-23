MuxLab Releases Mobile App for Managing AV-over-IP Connectivity

The What: MuxLab has released its new MuxControl app. Now available for download, MuxControl is designed to give users complete control of their AV systems based on IP connectivity from any iOS or Android smart phone or tablet.

The What Else: Users can control the connectivity of their AV-over-IP installation using a color-coded graphical interface. Room layouts can be quickly tailored to match the actual environment. Simply take a picture of your room with your smartphone or tablet and instantly use it as a backdrop, or make use of an overhead floor plan view for larger installations. Connected displays automatically take on the color of the source they are connected to for simple identification.

“Enhancing the user experience via any mobile platform allows us to not only empower end users but provide integrators with a solution that they themselves can set up and turn over to their customers with full confidence in their ability to operate devices autonomously,” said MuxLab’s director of product management, Joe Teixeira.

Further personalizing the user experience for the customer, MuxControl allows users to create sources that can be graphically represented from a library of options. Content can then be instantly directed to specific zones using simple, color-coded icons that represent connected equipment. Birds-eye room layouts simplify the task of identifying equipment within a zone, or users can opt for the traditional listing of connected equipment. Onboard customizable templates include options for both residential and commercial installations.

The Bottom Line: The new software includes enhanced features such as the ability to support multiple zones, giving access to various locations from the palm of a hand— making even complex systems more convenient to control. Repetitive tasks can be preconfigured and instantly activated. Users can create expansive video walls of almost any size that support up to 4K60 resolutions.

Users can download the app for a one-time cost of $29.99.