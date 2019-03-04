MuxLab Launches 4K Signage Player With DigiSign CMS

The What: MuxLab has released a comprehensive new software system that is designed to make it easy to select, manage, and control many types of audiovisual content in a digital signage system. MuxLab’s 4K Digital Signage Media Player (model 500769) with DigiSign CMS software aims to strengthen the company’s commitment to driving better user experiences based on high functioning software with greater flexibility.

The What Else: With DigiSign, content from various sources can be autonomously scheduled for weeks, offering an independent, "set-and-forget" functionality. Multi-view window layouts are supported and can be created with audio, video, and images, including text banners and logos. Content can play simultaneously from different sources on one display or many for video wall applications.

The 4K Digital Signage Media Player's low bandwidth supports connectivity among a variety of today’s most popular sources for content. This includes streaming AV via the H.264/H.265 codec over a local Ethernet network or the internet as well as content loaded onto its internal memory drive or from an external USB 3.0 memory device. The entire system is HDMI 2.0 compatible with DigiSign supporting multiple window views and scheduling ability to automatically deliver customized windowed content based on a weekly schedule. Multiple video, audio, and image file formats can be displayed at any given time. Video is output up to 4K60 (4:4:4) and the player can upscale 1080p60 video to 4K60 (4:4:4). AV can be assigned to one display or delivered to MuxLab’s AV over IP transmitters to support virtual matrix and video wall configurations.

“This digital signage system functions as a complete end-to-Mend solution, taking AV from various sources to a video wall configuration and various displays,” said MuxLab’s president, Daniel Assaraf. “By advancing our support for the hardware and software aspects of digital signage as well as the H.264/5 codec and 4K, we’re giving our customers the technologies they need for their future.”

The Bottom Line: DigiSign is engineered to provide users an intuitive interface in which to gather, load, and schedule content, and can handle everything from simple installations to highly sophisticated signage systems.