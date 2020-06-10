Must-See Experience Design Sessions at InfoComm 2020

If learning more about experience design is on your to-do list, be sure to tune in to these sessions at InfoComm 2020 Connected.

Tips, Pivotal Elements, and Experience Design Roadmaps from 2020 AVX Award Winners

10 a.m. ET on June 16

Join the winners from AVIXA's 2020 AV Experience Awards (AVX Awards) for a panel discussion about digging down to what the client is really trying to accomplish, and then bringing that about through innovative, experience-focused AV design.

TIDE Spotlight: Don't Be So Static

10:30 a.m. ET on June 16

The interactive and immersive elements that redefined museums and public spaces over the past decade were a source of inspiration and innovation for experience design across many applications. Now, with the "high-touch" aspects of these digital/physical hybrid spaces drastically altered by concerns over health and safety, what comes next? Creative technologists Sasha Harris Cronin, BBI Engineering, and Maria Mortati, Maria Mortati Experience Design, share their thoughts.

How AV Integrators Should Be Working with Content Developers to Create Experiences That Maximize Their Clients' Investment

3:15 p.m. ET on June 16

Digital Signage Magazine editor Camille Burch moderates a panel of AV content creators answering integrator questions to bridge the gap between technology and content. The interactive session will improve your understanding of the process, results, and deliver the highest ROI for the customer.

4:30 p.m. ET on June 16

The global health care crisis is driving us to rethink how people use and navigate public and commercial building spaces. Concerns about physically touching screens and other surfaces is prompting architects, interior designers, AV professionals, and digital signage solutions providers to explore new strategies and concepts for how to make spaces workable and intuitive, but still be memorable. Dave Haynes of Sixteen:Nine interviews Michael Schneider, Gensler.

Technological Trends for Enhanced Visitor Experience in Asian Museums, Theme Parks, and Experiential Venues

8:30 p.m. ET on June 16

Joe Fong, Electronics & Engineering Group of Companies, presents case studies on how AV hardware can fit into the design of "Defining the indefinite." In the recent years AV technology has been challenged to fulfill the dreams of creative designers and producers, making breakthrough with innovative technologies.

New Tech Lightning Round: Displays & Projectors

12:30 p.m. ET on June 17

Missing the show floor? Join three of InfoComm's display technology exhibitors as they wow you with their newest products. Each exhibitor will have 15 minutes to pitch their most innovative new technology and answer your questions live.

