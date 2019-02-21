MultiDyne to Debut Commercial AV-Oriented SilverBack at NAB

The What: MultiDyne Fiber Optic Solutions will refresh its SilverBack series of camera-mounted fiber transport solutions at the 2019 NAB Show with three additions to serve a range of live production needs, including one aimed at the commercial AV market.

The What Else: The SilverBack V facilitated the convergence of fiber and IP-based production workflows upon its introduction in 2018. The industry’s first 12G- and 4K-capable camera-back system to incorporate an IP output, according to the company, the SilverBack V offers a gateway to multipoint IP networks, enabling users to move field-acquired content to many destinations. Broadcasters and content producers can send video, audio, and data captured on location to studios, post houses, and mobile production trucks at once, for example.

The SilverBack V remains the company’s high-end option for broadcast and digital cinema customers working with Ultra HD resolutions. Its optimized bandwidth efficiency reliably accommodates the high data rates that live 4K and 8K productions require—a substantial benefit for live sports, concerts, and motion picture productions.

New for NAB, MultiDyne has added power management capabilities to the SilverBack V that eliminates the need for external power supplies. This will prove especially valuable for camera operators and cinematographers for powering focus, iris, and zoom directly from the unit without risk of power supply failure. The compact, lightweight design also supports two camera heads that are configurable to today’s leading cameras, with a common, integrated multiviewer to monitor both cameras.

MultiDyne will additionally introduce the SilverBack HP, a reimagined version of the SilverBack II fiber transceiver that adds two-channel intercom and Ethernet alongside video, audio, and data. Like its predecessor, the SilverBack HP provides robust, full-bandwidth fiber-optic links for 3G, HD and SDI signals from the field to a truck, control room, or other receive point along with genlock, tally, and audio.

MultiDyne will also extend the operational benefits of SilverBack to commercial AV and smaller event productions for the first time with SilverBack Pro. The SilverBack Pro offers the same engineering innovation, live production benefits, and ease of use associated with all SilverBack products at a much lower cost. This provides worship facilities, corporations, and K-12/higher education systems with a highly configurable camera-back fiber transport system to cover live performances, presentations, lectures, and high school/college sports at an affordable price point.

MultiDyne president Frank Jachetta noted that the popularity of the SilverBack line inspired the company to diversify the product line, with specific models and price points that can serve a much broader customer base.

“All three of our next-generation SilverBack systems integrate the same user-friendly features, interfaces and menus, with just the right amount of signal density and networking capabilities to serve each price point,” Jachetta said. “Whether the customer is using SilverBack for professional AV applications, cinematography, or the largest, mission-critical live broadcasts, the model that suits their needs will offer the same flexible, project-to-project configurability for their signal acquisition goals in the field.”

The Bottom Line: The updated series, anchored by the now-shipping, IP-enabled SilverBack V, includes the global debut of two models that extend MultiDyne’s reach into new production verticals. MultiDyne will demonstrate all three systems at Booth C5013 from April 8-11 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.