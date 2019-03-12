MSE Audio Expands Territory for Cardone, Solomon and Associates

MSE Audio; parent company of Phase Technology, Induction Dynamics, dARTS, SoundTube Entertainment, SolidDrive, Rockustics, and Soundsphere; had expanded the territory of Cardone, Solomon and Associates with the Mid-Atlantic region, including Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, District of Columbia, and Virginia.

“We’re pleased to expand our territory of coverage for MSE Audio” said Mike Solomon, founding partner at Cardone, Solomon and Associates. “MSE Audio’s wide range of product lines offer pristine quality for a broad range of applications. We’re certain our customers are going to have great success working with their lines. We look forward to strengthening our relationship with MSE Audio.”



“Cardone, Solomon and Associates is recognized for excellent customer service, award-winning product representation, and a strong base of customers,” said Jonathan Duran, director of Northeast sales for MSE Audio. “We are pleased to expand our partnership with Cardone, Solomon and Associates and strengthen our partnership with their organization. It has been a pleasure working with Cardone, Solomon and Associates over the last four years and we look forward to a long, prosperous partnership.”

