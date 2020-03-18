Moving to Digital Learning Fast: Where to Start (Campus Technology)

"Numerous colleges and universities across the country suddenly find themselves in the position of having to teach online due to changes introduced by the national response to coronavirus and COVID-19. While every institution has its share of early adopters, people who have been delivering instruction totally or partially online for years, there are plenty of other faculty who are new to the process."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Courses everywhere have been shifting to online delivery, but many faculty now tasked with remote teaching have never taught an online course. Campus Technology offers helpful advice to ease the transition.