Moving Classes Online Is Hard. Online Discussion Can Help. (Inside Higher Ed)

"If you are among the thousands of instructors now being challenged to transition courses urgently to an online format, you are, no doubt, discovering that designing intentional and effective online pedagogies is no small feat."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

One of the hardest parts of taking face-to-face courses online is replicating the kinds of student engagement and collaboration that can happen in a physical classroom. Inside Higher Ed shows us how online discussion boards can help bridge the gap.