More Than a Lifeline (Inside Higher Ed)

"Over the course of days and weeks, higher education institutions around the world have moved with unparalleled speed and agility to serve students and work together in the shadow of a global pandemic. It’s an open question whether the crisis cascading throughout higher education will persist until, or even through, the fall."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Technology plays an integral role in higher education. Physical campus closures have brought this into sharp focus at the moment, but it was true before the pandemic as well.