Momentum for Milan Network Protocol Builds with New Members, Products, and Ecosystem Tools

Avnu Alliance has new members and ecosystem tools, while manufacturer members plan to demonstrate and showcase new Milan-ready products at ISE 2019.

“Members of Milan have been diligently working behind the scenes for the last six months, and we’re excited to use ISE as a forum to showcase the momentum and progress that Milan has made and set the stage for Milan in 2019," said Avnu Alliance pro AV workgroup chair Tim Boot, Meyer Sound. "We now have the full suite of Milan specification documents available, representing almost two years of work from technical workgroup members and dedicated manufacturers who are providing the tools and resources for the correct implementation of this protocol."

New Members

Since launching at InfoComm 2018, Milan has seen continued momentum with new member manufacturers joining the effort. In recent months, the Milan work group within Avnu has introduced three industry leaders as new promoter members dedicated to creating a new ecosystem of interoperable Milan devices: Adamson Systems Engineering, a Canadian exporter of loudspeaker technology for the pro-audio sector; ICEpowe r , a growing sound house specializing in audio power conversion solutions, based in Denmark; and U.K.-based Sienda Multimedia, a developer and designer of hardware products for pro audio, live sound and broadcast markets, and a range of other networked media products.

Milan Forum

To encourage collaboration, provide information, and answer questions from the greater pro AV community, the Milan workgroup has launched a Milan Forum.

This is open now for anyone to join and have discussions in, or get answers about Milan implementation, specifications, certification, and more. It is free to join and open to anyone, just sign up at milanavcommunity.proboards.com .

Avnu member, L-Acoustics has published an open source, free-to-use AVDECC Library that is now fully Milan compatible with the recently published Milan Discovery, Connection & Control Specification for Listeners & Talkers . With this specification, Milan delivers a clear, defined profile for devices with a small subset of the standard and removes ambiguities from this subset in order to achieve interoperability at the control layer.

The open source library offers a set of tools for controlling AVB and Milan devices using the AVDECC (IEEE1722.1) protocol and to meet Avnu Milan specifications. These libraries can be implemented on Windows, Linux, and macOS using standard development tools. Unit tests and sample programs are also available. The open source tools are available today on GitHub .

Alliance members will showcase Milan-ready products, demonstrations, and news in their own stands on the show floor including: Adamson Systems Engineering (Stand 7-C235), d&b audiotechnik (Stand 7-C210), L-Acoustics ( Stand 7-X230), and Meyer Sound (Stand 1-M90). Luminex will provide an interoperability demonstration of new Milan-enabled devices on Stand 7-S197).

