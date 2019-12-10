Mitsubishi Electric Launches New Website

Mitsubishi Electric's Visual and Imaging Systems Division (VIS) has introduced a newly redesigned website (me-vis.com). Mitsubishi Electric’s VIS says it has restructured its site to make it user-friendly and easier to navigate for faster results. The updated modern design has larger images and faster scrolling to make the site easier to use in any web browser.

"We are thrilled to launch our new website to our clients, system integrators, consultants, and architects who are looking to understand the breadth of Mitsubishi Electric VIS products and solutions," said Charles Davis, Sr. director of engineering and marketing at the company. "Created with the user experience in mind, the site includes many new features to help users quickly and easily navigate the site to find the right product information they need."

To access more in-depth product information on the website, an Insider account is required. An Insider account provides several benefits to AV design professionals and access to exclusive technical information.

Visit me-vis.com to experience the new website.