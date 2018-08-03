miniDSP Launches immerGO Object-Based 3D Audio

The What: miniDSP, a designer and manufacturer of digital signal processing platforms and solutions for a wide range of applications, announced the launch of immerGO object-based 3D audio.

The What Else: The server is a standard Mac or PC that runs a DAW (such as Reaper) and controls AVB devices on a plug & play AVB network. The client control is provided via a web interface on the server or a separate mobile device. immerGO enables a user to select sound channels, move these channels in 3D space, and to record these movements for later playback. An immerGo system can be used to localize sound sources in live shows, theater productions, and/or theme parks, amongst other environments. The location of sounds can be controlled as the show progresses, or soundscapes can be recorded and played back during a show.

The immerGo series includes: the miniDSP N-DAC8 8-channel digital to analog convertor; the miniDSP PWR-16 400-Watt ultra-compact, highly efficient audio power amplifier; the miniDSP SPK-4P PoE+ full range loudspeaker; and the miniDSP SPK-4 pocket-size full range loudspeaker (fitted with a 3.5-inch full range driver).

The Bottom Line: The product was received as an ideal solution for live events, theme parks, large and small AV installations, museums, art galleries, soundscapes, and many more immersive audio applications.