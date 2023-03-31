Miller Tripods Showcases New Camera Support and Plate at NAB Show 2023

Miller Tripods will showcase its new SkyX 8 fluid head and Versa camera plate at the 2023 NAB Show (Booth C4221).

Miller Tripods Showcases New SkyX 8

(Image credit: Miller Tripods)

Designed for outdoor broadcast and studio productions, the SkyX 8 is versatile enough to use over a wide array of camera configurations. Delivering 16 positions of stepped counterbalance, with CB Plus and 120mm travel large Euro camera plate, SkyX 8 offers fast, repeatable counterbalance. The 7+0 positions of pan and tilt fluid drag system employs the Miller “right feel” smooth start and soft stop technology while the precise floating pan-tilt caliper locks ensure bounce free on-off performance.

Constructed of lightweight high-strength die-cast alloy and rigid composite polymers the SkyX 8 is extremely durable and robust for rugged outdoor shooting conditions delivering silky smooth pan-tilt fluid actions and symmetrical diagonals to match camera payloads up to 88 pounds (40kg). It employs precision heavy duty ball bearings to ensure long, trouble-free usage.

Equipped with a 150mm claw ball, rugged dual telescopic handles, two-side mounting points for viewfinders and accessories, plus a Mitchel adaptable base, operators will have everything they need for any environment.

Incorporating advanced precision fluid drag and counterbalance controls operated through rear mounted “all in one location” with unique illumination of all controls and bubble level, the SkyX 8 makes it even faster and easier to set up and capture the action.

Introducing the Versa Universal Camera Plate

(Image credit: Miller Tripods)

Painted burnt orange to clearly identify it from the brand’s traditional camera plate, Versa is constructed of aluminum, rubber and stainless steel, making the new camera plate lightweight, yet durable. The Versa is also capable of 105mm sliding range, up to 4.1 feet of travel, for a variety of broadcast and film applications.

“We are excited to introduce Versa at NAB, as this is our first universal camera plate,” said Charles Montesin, global sales and marketing manager, Miller Camera Support. “Versa provides our users with the versatility and flexibility to use a range of solutions in the field.”

The Versa plate is fully compatible with Miller’s Compass and Air product lines, as well as a range of other industry tripod solutions. Customers who already own Miller’s CompassX or Air fluid heads can purchase a Versa kit to convert to this new solution.