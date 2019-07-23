Michael Colon joins A.C. ProMedia as Western Regional Account Manager

A.C. ProMedia has named Michael Colon as Western Regional Account Manager.

Michael Colon, Western Regional Account Manager, A.C. ProMedia (Image credit: A.C. ProMedia)

Reporting to Mic Cardone, vice president, sales, Colon is responsible for the development of the Western United States region, working with dealers, consultants, and integrators to create business partnerships focusing on the architainment markets. Previously, Colon worked for AV industry leaders, most recently Martin Audio, Group One, Crest Audio, and JBL. Colon has an extensive background in the AV industry with more than 27 years of sales experience.

”Michael has extensive knowledge of the AV industry and has developed respect amongst his peers and business partners. He has developed a proven track record with the brands he has worked with creating momentum within the industry,” said Cardone. “Michael is excited to begin working with a growing venture within the architainment market. We are honored to have Michael join our team.”