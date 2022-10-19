Meyer Sound to Debut Four New Models of Milan-Certified Loudspeakers

Introducing the new Milan input versions of the ULTRA-X20, ULTRA‑X22, and ULTRA-X23 full-range loudspeakers and the USW-112P compact subwoofer. Meyer Sound (opens in new tab) unveiled the immediate availability of four more loudspeaker products that are now certified as stand-alone endpoints for direct connection to any AVB network compliant with the Milan interoperability protocol.
Already proven in the field with Meyer Sound’s PANTHER linear line array, the Milan input modules accept audio signals from any Milan-certified source via a certified switch. A single RJ45 connector carries high-resolution digital audio along with telemetry data for remote monitoring, resulting in simplified installation and reduced costs.
“The debut of these four Milan-certified loudspeakers marks a major milestone in the evolution of networked AV systems built around a user-driven protocol based on IEEE open standards,” said Andy Davies, senior product manager at Meyer Sound. “Designers of installed systems for new construction can save on cabling and installation labor costs, while system renewals can utilize cabling already installed for existing Gigabit Ethernet networks—all with the inherent routing flexibility of digital networks.”
The availability of Milan-certified loudspeaker systems enables complete network AV solutions which not only offer simplified management and control but also are more cost-effective to deploy using IT industry infrastructures. Network solutions also maintain a fully digital workflow all the way to the end point, eliminating conversion stages that add latency and degrade performance.
“Milan is rapidly becoming the preferred digital transport solution because of its reserved bandwidth as well as guaranteed latency and presentation time,” added Davies. “Indeed, for many applications, it is the only digital transport solution that meets the technical requirements. In addition, as an open standard, it will be supported for the life of the product. Meyer Sound products last for decades, and the network technology must do the same.”
Meyer Sound Milan-certified loudspeakers now offer the advantages of end-to-end networked solutions across a full range of applications, including but not limited to corporate and hospitality installations, theme parks and themed spectaculars, houses of worship, and retail spaces.
“The Milan-based network ecosystem is expanding rapidly,” explained Davies. “One major console manufacturer is now shipping Milan-certified products, and we also are seeing new endpoints and an increasing selection of certified switches. Alongside this, we can already see the benefits from Avnu Alliance’s new membership and testing initiatives. We are excited by the number of new products and manufacturers we expect to see added to the Milan world in the next few years.”
Aside from the input module, loudspeakers with Meyer Sound’s Milan-certified endpoint module are identical to those with the standard analog input. Although each of the loudspeakers in the ULTRA-X20 family offers a lightweight (27 pounds / 12.3 kg) and compact form factor, they all have high SPL to size capabilities. The ULTRA-X22, for example, produces 128.5 dB (M-Noise) over an operating range of 60 Hz to 18 kHz. The USW-112P compact subwoofer (47 pounds / 21.4 kg) also is a powerful performer, producing 123 dB over a 35-140 Hz range
When these models are ordered with Milan-certified input modules, the user panel includes the new Neutrik etherCON TOP network connector and powerCON TOP AC line connector for weather resistant connections. Remote monitoring capability is also included and utilizes the common network connection rather than separate wiring. A weather protected option provides full IP54-rated protection for outdoor installations with no rain hood required.
The ULTRA-X20 family offers three coverage pattern options, coupled with rotatable horns and a wide selection of accessories. The result is a flexible range of systems equally at home in rental or permanent installs. Bringing this family into the Milan ecosystem, along with the powerful USW-112P, further enhances the flexibility and range of deployments possible with Meyer Sound solutions.
Meyer Sound’s new Milan-certified loudspeakers will debut at the 153rd AES Convention in New York on October 19 and 20 in rooms 2D06 and 2D07 of the Jacob Javits Center. At AES in New York, Meyer Sound also will be previewing new software for connection management and monitoring, and members of the Meyer Sound technical team will be presenting on panels throughout the convention.