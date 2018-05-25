Meyer Sound Debuts UP-4slim UltraCompact Installation Loudspeaker

The What: Meyer Sound has introduced the UP-4slim ultra-compact installation loudspeaker. According to the company, this is a slender new solution for applications that demand impeccable performance and exceptional power-to-size ratio together with elegant aesthetics. The UP-4slim incorporates Meyer Sound’s IntelligentDC technology, integrating the inherent sonic advantages of self-powered loudspeakers with the installation ease of low voltage systems. It is the first IntelligentDC multi-way loudspeaker to be housed in an all-aluminum enclosure.

UP-4slim

The What Else: The UP-4slim is a three-way system comprising two four-inch cone drivers, a one-inch metal dome tweeter, a three-channel amplifier, and dedicated signal processing. The two cone drivers work in parallel at lower frequencies, with one rolling off in the midrange to prevent comb-filtering effects. The high-frequency driver is mounted on a conical waveguide to produce a smooth and consistently wide 100-degree dispersion pattern. The integral three-channel amplifier produces 500 W total output power.

The UP-4slim’s operating frequency range is 65 Hz to 18 kHz, and the aluminum enclosure is ported, damped, and braced to minimize resonance while maintaining uniform response to the lower frequency limit. Real-world linear peak acoustic output is 110 dB SPL using unfiltered pink noise.

''Today’s high-end installation market is driven almost as much by appearance as by performance, and the UP-4slim makes no compromises on either point,'' says Pablo Espinosa, vice president of R&D and chief loudspeaker designer for Meyer Sound. ''When surface mounted, its understated appearance blends discreetly with any room décor, and where soffit mounting is preferred it will slide into tight spaces where other loudspeakers offering comparable performance simply won’t fit.''

The Bottom Line: The UP-4slim measures 15.90 inches high, 4.29 inches wide, 5.69 inches deep, and weighs 14 pounds. It can be installed using the optional U-bracket or mounting yoke; the M8-threaded top and bottom rigging plates also can be fitted to the optional external pole mount for portable applications.

The UP-4slim will start shipping in June and shown at InfoComm 2018 in Booth C1356.